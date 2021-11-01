Rock Church of Virginia Beach pastor arrested in Chesterfield County

John Blanchard was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach pastor has been arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and the use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, according to Chesterfield County police.

During a two-day operation, Chesterfield County detectives said they intercepted suspects who they believed were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms.

The suspects chatted with people who they thought were underage, but were really detectives, and arranged to meet with them at a location to have sexual relations.

When the suspects showed up at the locations, they were taken into custody.

John Blanchard, 51, of Virginia Beach was arrested along with 17 other suspects following the operation by Chesterfield County Police Special Victims Detectives.

Blanchard is one of two senior pastors at Rock Church of Virginia Beach.

According to its website, he and the other senior pastor, Robin Blanchard, "received their ministerial training while serving under Bishops John & Anne Gimenez for over twenty years in full-time ministry."

The website goes on to say, "Coming from a background in atheism and a dysfunctional childhood, John's heart is to reach a generation with a message of hope through the healing and delivering power of Jesus Christ."