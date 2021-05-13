North Main Street southbound lanes in Suffolk closing for scheduled water main repair

The Department of Public Utilities says a water main repair is scheduled near 515 North Main St. on Thursday. Some businesses could experience disrupted service.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Some businesses located in the area near Constance Road and Western Avenue may experience their water services being disrupted Thursday night, as the city works on repairs.

The Department of Public Utilities said there will be a water main repair happening in the section near 515 North Main Street on Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

According to the utility department, the businesses that could experience disrupted water service have been contacted. Those businesses may lose water between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. early Friday.

Officials said residents in the area of the 400 and 500 block of North Main Street should not be affected.

The southbound lanes of North Main St. will be closed between West and East Constance Rd. and Western Avenue, utility officials said.

The traffic headed south will be rerouted around the construction area to the following roads: West Constance Rd., to North Broad St., to Prentis St. The alternate route would be from East Constance Rd., to East Pinner St., to Finney Ave.