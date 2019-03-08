SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people died and three people are hurt in shootings at multiple locations in Downtown Suffolk on Friday night. Among the people hurt was a 2-year-old girl.

Police identified the two people killed as Davante Wilson, 24, of Suffolk and Aaron Porter, 22, of Suffolk.

Wilson died from multiple gunshot wounds and Porter died of a single gunshot wound, police said.

The other victims hurt were identified as Lamekka Porter, 26, of Suffolk, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities; and Leronta Daveon Horton, 19, of Suffolk, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The 2-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her upper and lower extremity. All three remain in the hospital.

Police believe the shootings are domestic-related.

Multiple scenes

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 9:22 p.m. about a shooting near Second Avenue.

Police said there were multiple scenes including in the 200 block of North Broad Street.

That's where the first shooting took place in a vehicle parked in a driveway. That's where Wilson’s body was found.

The driver, Porter, and the toddler were shot while in the vehicle. The passenger, Wilson, and the toddler were in the back seat when Porter approached them, police said.

Porter’s vehicle was parked behind them at the scene on North Broad Street.

Second Avenue and Bute Street was where Horton was shot and the 700 block of First Avenue was where Porter’s body was found, police said.

Horton was walking near Second Avenue and Bute Street with a friend when gunshots were heard and they began to run.

Horton was hit by bullets. He provided to police a description that matched Porter.

Police found Porter a block away dead from a single gunshot wound.

The crime scenes encompassed two city blocks and a total of 20 spent shell casings were located by police.

Multiple roadways in the downtown area are closed while the investigation continues, including Bute Street, North Broad Street, First Avenue, and Second Avenue.

These sections of roadway are expected to remain closed for several hours.