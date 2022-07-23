Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Suffolk

According to Suffolk Police Department, officers responded to Hillpoint Boulevard Sunday around 6:20 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is in custody after Suffolk Police responded to a barricade situation Sunday night.

According to Suffolk Police, officers received a call around 6:20 p.m. for an incident in the 600 block of Hillpoint Boulevard.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said a man who had a weapon barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Hillpoint Woods Apartments complex.

The department's Crisis Negotiations Team negotiated with the man, and the department's SWAT team entered the apartment and apprehended him around 10:50 p.m., said a police spokesperson.

Suffolk Police Capt. Michael Wise said negotiations lasted several hours.

According to Wise, police received a call after the man allegedly made threats to harm himself and others.

We're told the man in custody was the only person in the apartment.