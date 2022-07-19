ASHANTI ALERT: Police to give update on missing Newport News woman Shanita Eure-Lewis

35-year-old Shanita Eure-Lewis was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. attending Gethsemane Baptist Church at 5405 Roanoke Avenue.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police plan to discuss new developments in the case of a missing mother at an afternoon news conference.

“She was part of our 8 o’clock worship. As I understand it, she left to go home to get her two sons and bring them back the next worship service but did not return to the next worship service," said GBC Pastor Dwight Riddick.

Investigators say her family hasn't heard from her, and it's unusual for her not to talk to her loved ones. Police say she is considered in danger and Virginia State Police has issued a Missing Person Alert, also known as an Ashanti Alert.

The pick-up truck Eure-Lewis was in while leaving the church has since been found in Hampton, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

On Monday, members of the church, along with police officers, passed out flyers to people in hopes someone may have seen Eure-Lewis.

Eure-Lewis is described as 5'7" tall, about 178 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she is wearing a pinstripe shirt, cream color pants, and tan flats.

Anyone with information about Eure-Lewis' whereabouts is asked to contact Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4245 or click here.

An Ashanti Alert is a network to help find missing people between the ages of 18 and 64. It was named in honor of Ashanti Billie, who was abducted from Virginia Beach in 2017. Her body was found eleven days later in Charlotte, North Carolina.