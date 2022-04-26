Suffolk police: Man faces charges after hit-and-run involving a pedestrian

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they aren't considered to be life-threatening.

A man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian on Monday night.

A news release from the Suffolk Police Department said that they received a call around 8:30 p.m. that a person had been hit by a vehicle on the 600 block of East Washington Street.

When they arrived, they found that the suspect vehicle had left the scene. The victim, an adult man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they aren't considered to be life-threatening.

An investigation helped police locate the vehicle and suspect on the 800 block of White Marsh Road.

Larry Darnell Bellamy, 53, of Suffolk was arrested and faces the following charges: