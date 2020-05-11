Police investigate after man is shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for who was responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Suffolk Police, they received a call of a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Wellons Street.
He was airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Street, and the victim fled to Wellons Street before seeking medical help. A vehicle in the area was also damaged by gunfire.
There's no word on any possible suspects at this time, or what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or report a tip online at p3tips.com.