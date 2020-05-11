Police investigate after man is shot in Suffolk

The victim was airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for who was responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Police, they received a call of a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Wellons Street.

He was airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Street, and the victim fled to Wellons Street before seeking medical help. A vehicle in the area was also damaged by gunfire.

There's no word on any possible suspects at this time, or what may have led to the shooting.