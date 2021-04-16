Suffolk man wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

Larry Baier works as a shipyard electrician and said his winning ticket came at a good time because he's preparing for retirement.

SUFFOLK, Va. — He was one number off from the jackpot, but he'll still take it.

The Virginia Lottery says Larry Baier of Suffolk won $2 million in the March 20 Powerball drawing.

Baier matched the first five numbers which normally would net him a cool $1 million, but since he spent an extra dollar for Power Play, his prize doubled to $2 million.

The winning numbers that night were 1-6-22-42-61, and the Powerball number was 4.

Baier, who works as a shipyard electrician, said his winning ticket came at a good time because he's preparing to retire.