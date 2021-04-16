Suffolk man wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

SUFFOLK, Va. — He was one number off from the jackpot, but he'll still take it.
The Virginia Lottery says Larry Baier of Suffolk won $2 million in the March 20 Powerball drawing.
Baier matched the first five numbers which normally would net him a cool $1 million, but since he spent an extra dollar for Power Play, his prize doubled to $2 million.
The winning numbers that night were 1-6-22-42-61, and the Powerball number was 4.
Baier, who works as a shipyard electrician, said his winning ticket came at a good time because he's preparing to retire.
Baier bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1125 Wilroy Road in Suffolk. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.