Virginia Beach

"Like winning the lottery four times": Virginia Beach twins discover rare seven-leaf-clover

A set of twins in Virginia Beach could be getting extra lucky after they discovered a rare seven-leaf-clover right in their backyard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There’s a lot of luck here in the Shunkwiler’s backyard in Virginia Beach.

But there is a lot of determination too.

It's a determination that led 8-year-old twins Shane and Noah Shunkwiler to a once-in-a-lifetime find.

“I started searching,” said Noah. “and I said ‘daddy I found this weird looking clover.’”

Credit: Bruce Shunkwiler

It wasn't a four or a five or a six…but a seven-leaf-clover.

“Which is like winning the lottery four times,” said father Bruce Shunkwiler.

Bruce snapped a few pictures of the rare clover before putting it in a glycerin solution to preserve it.

Credit: Bruce Shunkwiler

The odds of finding a seven-leaf-clover are one in 250,000,000.

“I was shocked,” said Shane.

The twins couldn’t have timed the discovery better. It’s a week from St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s enough good fortune to last for a while.

“We’re already pretty fortunate,” said Bruce. “But we’ll take whatever we can get.”

