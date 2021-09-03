"Like winning the lottery four times": Virginia Beach twins discover rare seven-leaf-clover

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There’s a lot of luck here in the Shunkwiler’s backyard in Virginia Beach.
But there is a lot of determination too.
It's a determination that led 8-year-old twins Shane and Noah Shunkwiler to a once-in-a-lifetime find.
“I started searching,” said Noah. “and I said ‘daddy I found this weird looking clover.’”
It wasn't a four or a five or a six…but a seven-leaf-clover.
“Which is like winning the lottery four times,” said father Bruce Shunkwiler.
Bruce snapped a few pictures of the rare clover before putting it in a glycerin solution to preserve it.
The odds of finding a seven-leaf-clover are one in 250,000,000.
“I was shocked,” said Shane.
The twins couldn’t have timed the discovery better. It’s a week from St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s enough good fortune to last for a while.
“We’re already pretty fortunate,” said Bruce. “But we’ll take whatever we can get.”