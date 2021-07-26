Suffolk Peanut Fest returning this fall to 'channel the 1980s'

Suffolk Festivals, Inc. says it's planning for the peanut fest on Oct. 8-10. The theme of the festival is 'Music, Mullets & Motorsports -- A Totally 80s Vibe!'

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Festivals, Inc. is gearing up for a 1980s-themed celebration that residents can enjoy with their family and friends.

The 43rd annual Peanut Fest will happen at the Suffolk Executive Airport from Oct. 8-10. Festival coordinators said this year the theme is "Music, Mullets & Motorsports -- A Totally 80s Vibe!”

The three-day event will include live music, featuring famous tribute bands that will play popular 80s music.

There will also be traditional activities including the Peanut Butter Sculpting Contest, Swamp Roar Motorcycle Rally and Petting Zoo for attendees to enjoy.

There will be local entertainment playing tunes and sharing dance routines at a second stage in the Open Air Peanut Lounge, and a roller rink for 80s-style skating moves.

Festival general admission costs $10 per person, but children ages 10 and younger are free. Military families with proper ID will get 50% off their admission in honor of Military Appreciation Day on Oct. 10.

For more information on the festival lineup, please visit the Suffolk Peanut Fest website.