Suffolk Restaurant Week kicks off soon, 11 restaurants to offer special meals

If you've been wanting to sample out a new dish, Suffolk Restaurant Week is the time to do it. It'll be held from Nov. 6 to 13.

Suffolk Restaurant Week is kicking off on Nov. 6, and there will be award-winning restaurants to grab a plate from. The celebratory week is set to end on Nov. 13.

These are the participating restaurants:

Amedeo’s Ristorante

Decoys Seafood

Fin & Tonic

High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar

Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse

The Mod Olive

The Plaid Turnip

Suffolk BBQ Co. and Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport

Vintage Tavern

Wall Street Café, Inc.



People can order chef-created delicacies and simple three-course meals from price-fixed menus at any of the 11 listed restaurants. You do not need a voucher nor ticket to order a meal. All you'll need to do is place an order from the menu.

Here are the menu prices depending on which deal you choose:

Deluxe -- $10 for lunch and $20 for dinner.

-- $10 for lunch and $20 for dinner. Premier -- $15 for lunch and $30 for dinner.

-- $15 for lunch and $30 for dinner. Ultimate -- $20 for lunch and $40 for dinner.

They will be able to choose from a variety of dishes from teriyaki pork skewers with grilled pineapple to chicken pot pie and cheesecake

For more information about the participating restaurants, please visit the Dining in Suffolk website. You can also follow Suffolk Restaurant Week on Facebook for updates.