Suffolk crash downs power lines, shuts down road

Whaleyville Boulevard is closed in both directions in the 2500 block after a car went off the road and hit a power pole.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Part of Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk is shut down Thursday afternoon, following a single-vehicle accident.

Suffolk officials said the crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. A car ran off the road and hit a power pole, bringing down power lines onto the roadway.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Whaleyville Boulevard is shut down in both directions at the accident scene to allow Dominion crews to repair the downed lines. Detours are in place at Whaleyville Boulevard and Carolina Road, as well as at Copeland Road and Carolina Road.

Officials say the road closure is expected to last several hours.