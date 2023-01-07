Two killed in small plane crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a small plane crash in a rural part of southern Suffolk not far from Suffolk Executive Airport in which two people have reportedly died.
According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. She said this is a small passenger plane of unknown make or model, and that it had been fully engulfed in fire after the crash.
13News Now has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story, and there are currently no other reportable details. Check back here on 13newsnow.com for updates.