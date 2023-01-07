Two killed in small plane crash in Suffolk

The crash happened about two miles from the North Carolina state line shortly after noon.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a small plane crash in a rural part of southern Suffolk not far from Suffolk Executive Airport in which two people have reportedly died.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. She said this is a small passenger plane of unknown make or model, and that it had been fully engulfed in fire after the crash.

13News Now has a crew headed to the scene.