Suffolk

Two killed in small plane crash in Suffolk

The crash happened about two miles from the North Carolina state line shortly after noon.
Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a small plane crash in a rural part of southern Suffolk not far from Suffolk Executive Airport in which two people have reportedly died.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. She said this is a small passenger plane of unknown make or model, and that it had been fully engulfed in fire after the crash. 

This is a developing story, and there are currently no other reportable details. Check back here on 13newsnow.com for updates. 

