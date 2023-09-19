Several Suffolk schools participating in WATCH D.O.G.S. program

A kick-off event was held at John Yeates Middle School on Tuesday. Similar events will be held at two other schools in Suffolk, soon.

SUFFOLK, Va. — This year, several schools in Suffolk are participating in a nationally-recognized program called WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students).

At a kick-off event on Tuesday night, more than 100 fathers and guardians packed the cafeteria and auditorium at John Yeates Middle School (JYMS).

The purpose of WATCH D.O.G.S. is to enhance family and community engagement, while participants serve as positive male role models for students.

The program at JYMS should get underway within the next month, a Suffolk Public Schools spokesperson told 13News Now.

Upcoming kick-off events are scheduled at King's Fork Middle School and Nansemond Parkway Elementary School.

Florence Bowser Elementary School in Suffolk piloted a local installment of the program, the spokesperson added.