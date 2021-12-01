2021 Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled

The chairman said when the 2020 Strawberry Festival was canceled, its team hoped to make the 2021 festival particularly memorable, but the pandemic hasn't let up.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The chairman of the Pungo Strawberry Festival released a statement Tuesday that said the event wouldn't be held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival also had been canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Chairman Todd Jones said the organization took a hit last year when it had to cancel the event at the last minute. The team responsible for staging the event hoped to make 2021 particularly memorable.

Jones said he and the team couldn't put people at risk of catching COVID-19 or start planning to hold the three-day event and take another loss with an eleventh-hour cancellation.

"It is challenging enough just to hold Board meetings and planning sessions while complying with Executive Orders," Jones wrote. "We cannot confidently proceed with the 2021 festival. We do not want to bring large crowds together unless we feel certain it is in a safe and healthy manner, even outdoors."