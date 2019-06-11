VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools said water testing at several of its schools came back with lead levels above the state and federal limits.

VBCPS said it over summer, it focused testing on 33 of its schools that had been constructed during or before 1986. While most results came back below the threshold, 61 drinking and food-prep sources in 27 of those schools came back with lead levels greater than 15ppb, or what the industry refers to as "actionable levels."

The school district has gone back and taken offline or replaced the failing drinking water sources and following re-tests, all came back below the 15ppb level.

The Environmental Protection Agency intentionally set the actionable level of 15ppb of lead in water below levels that would pose a risk to children, to ensure that any failing levels could be acted upon before they could worsen to become a danger.

"We understand that this may be concerning news, especially if your child is in one of the schools that was affected," Superintendent Aaron Spence said in a statement. "But we are working closely with the VBDPH and Virginia Beach City Public Utilities, both of which are providing guidance and support. Our testing protocol is in place for this very reason: to identify and correct issues expediently. We are and will remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of our students and staff in VBCPS."

Spence also sent a letter to parents who have students attending the affected schools:

The school district has created a website to allow families to learn more about lead water levels and the recent test results: vbschools.com/safewater

The schools affected during this testing cycle were:

Bayside High School

Bayside Middle School

Brandon Middle School

Creeds Elementary School

Fairfield Elementary School

First Colonial High School

Green Run Elementary School

Holland Elementary School

Independence Middle School

Kempsville Middle School

King's Grant Elementary School

Kingston Elementary School

Laskin Road Annex

Lynnhaven Elementary School

Lynnhaven Middle School

Malibu Elementary School

North Landing Elementary School

North Landing Elementary School Pembroke Elementary School

Plaza Middle School

Princess Anne Elementary School

Princess Anne High School

Princess Anne Middle School

Shelton Park Elementary School

Technical and Career Education Center

Thalia Elementary School

Trantwood Elementary School

Bettie F. Williams Elementary School

