VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bald eagle must have been in a real hurry to get help with his taxes Monday.

He smashed through the window of an H&R Block office in the 500 block of Newtown Road.

No one was in the business when it happened, but the eagle seemed to be all right with that. He made himself right at home. Harry Patterson shared pictures and videos of the eagle inside the business.

Patterson also sent 13News Now a shot of the gaping hole that was in the glass.

After the eagle spent a little bit of time inside the business, he flew off.

A bald eagle flew through the glass of a window of an H&R Block office on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach, Va. on December 2, 2019.

Harry Patterson

A bald eagle flew through the glass of a window of an H&R Block office on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach, Va. on December 2, 2019.

Harry Patterson

