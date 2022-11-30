Bayside High School briefly placed on lockdown after reported threat

The threat was determined to be unsubstantiated, and normal school activity has resumed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There were tense moments at Bayside High School on Wednesday morning after the school was placed on a lockdown over a reported threat.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the threat was reported around 10 a.m. The school went on a brief internal lockdown as police responded and secured the school.

The threat was determined to be unsubstantiated and regular instruction has resumed at Bayside.

Bayside Principal Troy Walton sent out the following message to parents:

"This is Troy Walton, principal of Bayside High School. I am calling to let you know our school was on a brief internal lockdown while police investigated a report of a threat against our school. The report was determined to be unsubstantiated. Your children are safe, and instruction is continuing as usual. Thank you for your support of Bayside High School."



Virginia Beach police said they are continuing to investigate who made the threat.