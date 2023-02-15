Lineup announced for 'Beach It!' Country music festival in Virginia Beach

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett will be the primary headliners for the inaugural festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After losing Patriotic Fest to Norfolk and then losing -- and regaining - Something in the Water, Virginia Beach now has a new music festival hitting the sand this summer.

"Beach It!" will host country music artists from across the country from June 23 through 25.

The festival was purposefully scheduled on the summer solstice to kick off the season, and it took planners over a year to bring details together.

On Wednesday, the line-up was announced by city and festival officials.

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett will be the primary headliners for the inaugural festival.

Other artists on the main stage will include Riley Green, Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jameson Rodgers, Dee Jay Silver, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Cole Swindell, Lily Rose, and Hailey Whitters.

The city approved providing $1.5 million to Country Nation, an offshoot of Live Nation.

"I learned to dream here," said Alana Springsteen, a country music artist from Virginia Beach who will be performing. "My hope is that the incredible artists who come here in June will inspire dreams."

The festival will stretch from 1st Street to 8th Street at the Oceanfront. If it's successful, city officials hope it becomes an annual event.

Passes for the festival will be prioritized for local residents and military members, starting with a pre-sale that begins on February 18 at 10 a.m. at the Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheater.

Other pre-sale tickets will be available on February 20 at 10 a.m. on their website.

Festival organizers say that there's General Admission availability, as well as VIP tickets. Hotel packages for visitors are also in the works at this time.

Business owners at the Oceanfront are looking forward to a packed summer and getting ready for new customers.

“This is really going to help with all-day business and bring people to the oceanfront that might not always necessarily come," said Eric Emerson, who manages Waterman's Surfside Grille, Chix on the Beach, and The Shack.

Virginia Beach will be busy this spring and summer. Something in the Water Festival kicks off in April and the new action sports Jackalope Festival in June.