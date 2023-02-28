Biden to arrive in Virginia Beach today, discuss healthcare plans

The last time the president visited Hampton Roads was in May of 2021 during his "Get America Back on Track" tour.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, as questions of whether or not he will soon announce his run for reelection in 2024 continue to surface.

The White House announced the president's plans on February 24. During his visit, Biden is expected to talk about affordable healthcare.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would use the Virginia Beach event Tuesday to criticize Republicans for demanding concessions for raising the nation's borrowing limit, while tying the GOP to policy proposals that he says would raise health care prices.

"The President will discuss his plan to protect Americans’ access to affordable health care, and he will highlight how Congressional Republicans would raise health care costs – including for seniors, and cause millions of people to lose their coverage," the White House said in a press release.

Some Republicans have called for repealing Democrats' 2022 climate change and health care bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that capped insulin costs at $35 per month for seniors on Medicare and instituted measures meant to bring drug prices down.

Biden, meanwhile, has promised that his budget, coming early next month, would include plans that would cut the deficit by $2 trillion, though he has yet to reveal the details of the proposal.

Administration officials also said potential cuts to the Obama-era Affordable Care Act could jeopardize coverage for more than 100 million people with preexisting medical conditions and imperil free preventative care and cut back prescription drug coverage.

However, with Democrats controlling the Senate and Biden in the White House, there is virtually no chance of major GOP health care legislation being enacted.