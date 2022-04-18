x
Virginia Beach

Bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by car in Virginia Beach

Police said they arrested Kristofer Bobbitt who faces charges of DUI, DUI maiming, and a number of traffic offenses.
Northbound Lynnhaven Parkway at Holland Road was shut down for several hours after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said a bicyclist was in the hospital with serious injuries and that a driver faced charges after a crash at a busy intersection Sunday night.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, around 8:40 p.m., a person on a bicycle was crossing the street at Lynnhaven Parkway and Holland Road when a 2005 Mazda RX-8 that was traveling on Lynnhaven Parkway struck him.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the bicyclist, Richard Canady, was in the crosswalk when he was hit. Medics took Canady to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, Kristofer Bobbitt, wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene. Police arrested Bobbitt on charges of DUI, DUI Maiming, and multiple traffic offenses.

Northbound Lynnhaven Parkway was shut down for several hours as investigators examined the scene.

VBPD Traffic Safety Unit still was investigating the incident.  

