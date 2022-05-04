Police investigate deadly shooting on Daytona Drive in Virginia Beach

The shooting happened on Daytona Drive, police said. The victim was 32-year-old Alexander Meade.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said a man was killed in a shooting near the Lynnhaven part of the city on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Daytona Drive. Virginia Beach police officers responded to that address shortly after 6:45 p.m.

According to the police department, officers found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Alexander Meade, 32. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The police department didn't share information about any possible suspects or what led to the shooting. The shooting is under investigation.