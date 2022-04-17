Man dies after shooting in Franklin, suspect faces multiple charges

At 3:33 a.m., the victim arrived at Southampton Memorial Hospital. He was then taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, but he died from his injuries.

A man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting another man in Franklin on Sunday.

A release from the City of Franklin Police Department stated that officers responded to the 500 block of Campbell Avenue after receiving the report of a shooting on April 17.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, Alexander Mark Maddox, 32, who wanted to turn himself in.

He's been identified as Keesean Rashad Carr, 22.

Maddox was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Possessing a Controlled Substance While Simultaneously Possessing a Firearm, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He's being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.