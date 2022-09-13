Coast Guard, Virginia Beach Fire Department searching for missing fisherman

A woman reported that her son had gone out to the Lesner Bridge to fish early Tuesday morning. She last spoke with him around 4 a.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue teams are searching for a kayaker who went fishing early Tuesday morning near the Lesner Bridge.

Barbara Morrison, a spokeswoman from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, said a woman reported that her son had gone out there to fish. She last spoke with him around 4 a.m.

She hasn't heard from him since.

We don't have a physical description yet for the man who went missing.

Around 11:15 a.m., Morrison said marine units and ATVs were searching the water and beach near where he was fishing. They first started looking for him around 9:45.