Coastal Edge blood drive exceeds its goals

The blood drive has been held at the store in Pembroke Mall and was organized in collaboration with the American Red Cross.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers of the Coastal Edge Blood Drive in Virginia Beach are calling the event a success.

The blood drive has been held at the store in Pembroke Mall and was organized in collaboration with the American Red Cross.

Blood is especially needed right now, as some regular donors aren't leaving their homes due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers were hoping to collect 300 pints of blood over the course of five days. On Friday afternoon, a spokesperson said that goal was exceeded with 408 blood donations, which translates to 1,224 lives saved.

As the multi-day event went on, a Coastal Edge Locals Helping Locals food drive was also added which brought in 3,046 pounds and cash donations for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, which translated into 246 meals.