Blood drive features giveaways in an attempt to combat shortage during the pandemic

Coastal Edge partners with the American Red Cross to put a spin on your typical blood drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With business closures, school system shutdowns, and the prohibition of bloodmobiles, the American Red Cross has lost approximately 10,000 blood donations since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Before he knew just how deep that problem had gotten, Coastal Edge President D. Nachnani had a friend come to him, hoping to organize a blood drive to honor a friend of hers who had passed from the virus. 

After reaching out to the Red Cross, the need became even more clear. 

Nachnani reached out to a number of local business owners, and they reached back in a big way: Pembroke Mall opened their previously closed doors, while Vans, The Hunt Club, and Jungle Golf pledged giveaways to those who come to donate. 

