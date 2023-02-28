'Not an everyday occurrence' | Virginia Beach residents react to Biden's visit

President Joe Biden’s motorcade rolled into Kempsville Tuesday afternoon and surprised neighbors in the area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — All day long, the Secret Service and Virginia Beach police packed the streets surrounding the Kempsville Recreation Center.

President Joe Biden’s motorcade rolled into Kempsville around 2:30 p.m. and surprised neighbors in the area.

“This is not an everyday occurrence in Kempsville,” said Kempsville resident Monica Kelly-Long.

“This is really an eye-opener, you never know where he is going to go,” said Sandy Caruthers.

Authorities shut down several roads leading to the building earlier in the day. They conducted full security sweeps on cars heading into the parking lot.

“It has been interesting watching security come through, police,” said Kempsville resident Victoria Pevarnic. “The Secret Service, last night they were preparing they had a truck in the parking lot that’s not there anymore.”

A spokesperson for the White House said President Biden’s visit to discuss affordable healthcare was a ticketed event. Chasity Prichett said she couldn’t believe she got an invitation.

“When I learned about it, I was so excited not even thinking I was going to get an invitation,” Prichett said. “But, it just shows you how serious this issue is, how Virginia has a lot to say and really be a part of healthcare.”

Not everyone was thrilled about the presidential visit. 13News Now spoke with a few people off camera who said they are upset their neighborhood roads are blocked.

But many neighbors said the spectacle is fun to watch.

“I mean, regardless of your political view, it is just great to honor the president, I mean he works hard for our country,” Pevarnic said.