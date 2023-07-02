'Beach It!' Country music festival coming to Virginia Beach

While we don’t know who will be performing during the three-day festival, Live Nation says it will be a mixture of emerging artists and "A-List" stars.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new music festival is coming to Virginia Beach. Tuesday night, members of city council approved allocating $1.5 million to bring 'Beach It!' to the city this summer.

After losing Patriotic Fest to Norfolk, then losing and regaining Something in the Water, Virginia Beach now has a new music festival hitting the sand this summer.

Live Nation says 'Beach It!' will host country music artists from across the country from June 23 through 25.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Association Executive Director Martha Davenport said the festival will fill the whole left by Patriotic Festival.

"We mourn the loss of Patriotic Festival, so this would be a nice, pleasant activity to replace that for us," she said.

While we don’t know who will be performing on those two stages over the course of the three-day festival, Live Nation assures council it will be a mixture of emerging artists and "A List" stars.

They say the lineup will be announced by March 30.

The city approved providing $1.5 million to Country Nation, an offshoot of Live Nation.

The festival will stretch from 1st Street to 8th Street at the Oceanfront. If it’s successful, city officials hope it becomes an annual event

Virginia Beach will be busy this spring and summer. Something in the Water Festival kicks off in April and the new action sports Jackalope Festival in June.