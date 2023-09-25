Federal regulators finish environmental analysis of offshore wind project off Virginia's coast

Once done, the facility is expected to produce enough carbon-free electricity for 660,000 Virginia homes, according to Dominion Energy.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) commercial project reached a milestone with the completion of an environmental analysis by federal regulators, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The development and construction of the 48,000-square-foot facility, 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, are expected to create more than 200 jobs. Once done, the facility is expected to produce enough carbon-free electricity for 660,000 Virginia homes, according to Dominion Energy.

Completing the environmental analysis for the project means that Dominion Energy is one step closer to breaking ground and completing the project.

The Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management "reflects feedback from Tribal Nations, ocean users, local communities, the offshore wind industry and other interested stakeholders, and analyzes potential environmental impacts and mitigation measures associated with CVOW's construction."

The EIS outlines specific actions taken to "maximize CVOW's environmental benefits and minimize potential impacts." One such action is to "design and build a transmission route that avoids impacts to natural and cultural resources and environmental justice communities."

With the final impact statement, the project remains on budget and on time, they expect to begin offshore construction in 2024 and conclude in late 2026.