One person dead, another seriously hurt in Virginia Beach 2-car crash

The crash happened in the 400 block of Princess Anne Road. The street is shut down from Fitztown Road to Back Bay Landing Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman has died and another person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach on Tuesday evening.

Virginia Beach Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of Princess Anne Road. Two people were taken to the hospital, but authorities say one of them succumbed to their injuries.

The VBPD Fatal Crash Team is investigating the accident.