VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — While Virginia Beach officials expect the flooding to clear out by Wednesday morning, there was an increase in the number of roads closed Tuesday.
Due to southern winds forcing water from the Back Bay, tidal flooding has caused dangerous road conditions in the Pungo section of Virginia Beach leading to many roads being shut down.
Hal Zachary explained, “I didn’t think it would get this bad. I didn’t think it would come up this high, this late this fast.”
Zachary said his backyard is flooded, and so is his barn. He estimates about one to two feet of water is inside.
He said, “I have family heirlooms, ya' know. Some passings of memorable people.”
Many residents living off flooded roads in Virginia Beach told 13News Now this is the worst they’ve seen it.
“It’s very alarming and just very concerning,” Trenton Lentz said.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Fire Department used its high water vehicles. So far, crews rescued three people in two days.
“It is productive because these are rescues these people needed. If there is no other way, it’s sorta like any other incident."
The fire department isn’t only doing rescues. Firefighters are helping students who live in flooded areas to get home safely.
“We are just kind of working all the angles to make sure it’s a whole lot safer to take kids to their homes than it is for a school bus to go to a place where they may not be able to make it.
RELATED: Tidal flooding in Pungo caused by southern winds results in several road shutdowns
The current list of road closures in Virginia Beach is:
- 1200 Block of Bayshore
- 1800 Block of Horn Point Road
- 2300 Block of Pungo Ferry Road
- 6000 Block of Blackwater Road
- Indian River from Speed Fentress Bridge to Princess Anne Road
- Indian River Road to West Neck Road
- Mount Pleasant Road south of North Landing Bridge
- Muddy Creek to Pleasant Ridge Road
- Nanneys Creek Road from Charity Neck Road to Mill Landing Road
- New Bridge Road from Ashville Bridge Creek Educational Center Access to Sandbridge Road
- North Landing Road south of Indian River is being blocked to deter drivers from traveling south on Mount Pleasant Road
- Pleasant Ridge Road from Charity Neck Road to Muddy Creek Road
- Pungo Ferry Road from Princess Anne Road to Blackwater Road
- Sandbridge from New Bridge to Sandpiper; use base access
- West Neck Road from West Landing to Princess Anne Road
City officials are working with the app WAZE to document and report road conditions. Residents can report flooding or other hazardous conditions directly on WAZE or by calling 3-1-1.
The city is advising residents that there may be a delay in trash removal due to flooding. If you have any questions you can call 757-385-4650 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Two people had to be saved Monday afternoon from Muddy Creek Road between Pleasant Ridge and Stuart roads after they were stranded in rising floodwaters. The Virginia Beach Fire Department used their heavy-duty, high-water vehicles in the rescue.
No one was injured, but officials say that stretch of road is now impassable.