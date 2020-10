Bobby Dyer won a special election back in 2018, following Sessoms' resignation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms has endorsed current Mayor Bobby Dyer for reelection.

Dyer won a special election back in 2018, following Sessoms' resignation.

During a press conference Thursday, Sessoms said he's endorsing Dyer because he never doubted Dyer's sincerity when they worked together.