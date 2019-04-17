VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge ruled in favor of Virginia Beach saying it "acted in good faith" when terminating an arena deal.

The city will not have to pay more than $140 million in damages to developer Mid-Atlantic Arena.

Mid-Atlantic Arena LLC sued after the city pulled out of a deal to build an 18,000-seat arena at the Oceanfront.

City leaders voted to move forward with the plan back in 2015, but pulled out just two years later. They claim the firm failed to meet a November 2017 funding deadline.

