Lifted mask mandate brings hope for Virginia Beach business owner

Virginia Beach business owner lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Roller Skating is more than a hobby for US Marine Calvin Beal. It’s therapy.

“Some days are greats and some days can get a little stressful so when you have the opportunity to come skate just kind of let that all go away just listen to the music and rolling around you feel great," said Beal.

Now Beal and others who are fully vaccinated can skate without having a mask on inside Virginia Beach's SK8 House Family Entertainment Center.

Robert Barnuevo is the center’s operations manager.

“That’s a good question as far as who’s been really vaccinated and who hasn’t? It's really just the honor code," said Barnuevo.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the indoor mask mandate would be lifted starting midnight Saturday. Barnuevo explained as soon as he heard that was happening he posted on social media he was also allowing people who were fully vaccinated to be inside and skate without a mask.

“We want to make sure that people that come in here and are vaccinated don’t have to wear their masks and for those that still need to wear their masks or have not been vaccinated fully yet they are on their honor system to wear their masks to feel more protected," said Barnuevo.

Beal who is fully vaccinated is not too worried about having his mask off.

“I’m not really concerned about getting it from anyone else particularly if they are not vaccinated they should be wearing their masks so I really don’t have that concern," said Beal.

Barnuevo is already building upgrades to his business. He hopes with fewer COVID-19 restrictions more people will be out of their homes and rolling into the skate house.