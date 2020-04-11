Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer hopes for four more years

On Election Day, Dyer is hoping for four more years as Virginia Beach Mayor. He spent the day visiting all of Virginia Beach polls and at the Republican party event.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mayor Bobby Dyer spent Election day voting, visiting every Virginia Beach polling location, and watching election night results at the Westin in Town Center.

The Westin was the hosting location for the Virginia Beach Republican Party watch event. We followed Dyer as he cast his ballot and spoke at the festivities. He’s running against two other candidates to keep his seat as Virginia Beach’s mayor.

Dyer told us he has the experience for the job because he has served the city of Virginia Beach since 2004. During his time as mayor, he saw the city through tragedy, with the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center.

He also celebrated some big accomplishments, like the city’s first Something In the Water festival.

Dyer said he’s couldn’t be prouder of his legacy and he’s running his campaign on the message of community and unity.

Even though election results aren’t final, he said, “We are going to be confident and we are going to look forward and I think people know that they have a battle-tested mayor right now that has had a steady hand on the tiller and we’re hoping for a good outcome.”

Dyer said if he’s re-elected as mayor, he will hold a “unity” event in January to bring people in Virginia Beach together.

During his speech at the watch party, Dyer said this election is more than a locally and nationally defining moment. It’s preventing a “socialist movement,” by the “radical left.”

“And we will not allow that to happen... and we are a safe city and you have a mayor that will never ever tell a police 'stand down.' Ain’t going to happen.”