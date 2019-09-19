VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new art exhibition opening at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach is out of this world.

Michael Kagan is the artist behind “I Was There When It Happened,” a showcasing of his space-themed paintings from over the last decade.

Using delicate brush strokes, Kagan brings to life the most iconic moments in space exploration.

The paintings have an abstract element that can change perspectives depending on how close you are to the canvas.

Michael lives in New York but is originally from Virginia Beach, so it’s a return home for the artist.



“I like that it came full circle back to Virginia,” said Kagan.

The exhibition opens Friday night and it’ll stay open through February.

