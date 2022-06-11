Motorcyclist dies in Virginia Beach crash

No charges have been filed, but the crash is still under investigation, VBPD said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Virginia Beach Saturday evening, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

VBPD tweeted just before 7 p.m. Saturday to say the department was working a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of South Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.

Police said officers arrived to find a motorcycle and an SUV in the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Linda Montalvo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, and the police Special Operations Traffic Safety Unit will determine if any charges are filed.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606. You can also call anonymously through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and online at P3Tips.com.