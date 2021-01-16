Multiple residents evacuate following condo fire in Virginia Beach

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the structure of The Crescent Condos, between Nimmo Pkwy and General Booth Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three condos are suffering damage after one caught on fire Saturday morning.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was called on Saturday, Jan. 16 around 1:58 a.m. to a multifamily fire on the 2200 block of Savona Quay in The Crescent Condos.

Firefighters said when they arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the structure. They were able to put the fire out by 2:28 a.m., less than an hour after arriving.

All residents safely evacuated and officials said there were no injuries reported.

According to firefighters, three condos were affected, one with serious fire damage, while two others suffered major water damage.