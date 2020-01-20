New authentic Mexican restaurant opening in Virginia Beach Town Center

The menu at Cantina Laredo will feature fresh-made Mexican food with a modern flair.

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Virginia Beach's Town Center on January 28.

The full-service, modern Mexican restaurant, Cantina Laredo is expected to offer an extensive menu of Mexican cuisine, top-shelf margaritas, and specialty sangrias in a sophisticated atmosphere.

The 7612 square- foot restaurant will be able to seat over 250 guests, and it will feature a heated/cooled patio where guests can take in the sights and sounds of Town Center.

The menu will feature fresh-made Mexican food with a modern flair, menu items include dishes like Chilean Sea Bass served with a jalapeno beurre blanc sauce; Carnitas in a smoky chipotle wine sauce served with charred street corn and black beans; and Cantina Laredo’s popular Top Shelf Guacamole, prepared fresh tableside.

Complimentary chips paired with two hand-crafted salsas are provided to each guest table.

Cantina Laredo will also host brunch on Sundays until 3 p.m. and features entrees such as crab cakes benedict, chicken fajita omelet and migas con huevos (scrambled eggs with jalapenos, bacon, and sautéed tortillas). Mimosas and Bloody Maria will be available for $2, all day!

“We’re excited to bring this concept to Virginia Beach and the surrounding area,” said the owner, Sanjay Patel. “Cantina Laredo serves Mexican cuisine with a modern twist. This is unlike anything else in the area. We provide our guests with an authentic taste of Mexican cooking by using fresh ingredients and preparing everything inhouse. Without a doubt, anyone who want to experience exciting and distinctive Mexican cuisine will find it here.”