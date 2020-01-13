NORFOLK, Va. — In total, 26 restaurants are participating in Downtown Norfolk's Restaurant Week. The event kicks off January 19 and goes until January 26.

The event offers a unique experience with price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch or brunch for $12.

“Downtown chefs are getting creative with offerings that range from coconut curry mussels to vegan bolognese,” said Jessica Kliner the director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is the perfect time to explore the many restaurants here and get a taste of everything Downtown has to offer.”

The event is coordinated by Downtown Norfolk Council and sponsored by Sysco, Performance Foodservice and VisitNorfolk.

Here's a full list of participating restaurants:

219 Bistro

456 Fish

The Barrel Room

Blue Moon Taphouse

Brick Anchor Brew-House

Freemason Abbey

Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Grain

Guy Fieri's Smokehouse

Hair of the Dog

Leone's

Monastery

Norfolk Seafood Company/Big Easy

Oyster Bar

Omar's Carriage House

Saffron Indian Bistro

Saint Germain

Saltine

Shula's

Waterside Marriott

Southern Eats

Stripers Waterside

Texas de Brazil

Todd Jurich's Bistro

Town Center Cold Pressed

Virginia Elite

Varia

Voila!

