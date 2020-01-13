NORFOLK, Va. — In total, 26 restaurants are participating in Downtown Norfolk's Restaurant Week. The event kicks off January 19 and goes until January 26.
The event offers a unique experience with price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch or brunch for $12.
“Downtown chefs are getting creative with offerings that range from coconut curry mussels to vegan bolognese,” said Jessica Kliner the director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council. “Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is the perfect time to explore the many restaurants here and get a taste of everything Downtown has to offer.”
RELATED: Newport News Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend
RELATED: FRIDAY FLAVOR: Pownd Cakes by Jen in Norfolk brings big flavors
The event is coordinated by Downtown Norfolk Council and sponsored by Sysco, Performance Foodservice and VisitNorfolk.
Here's a full list of participating restaurants:
- 219 Bistro
- 456 Fish
- The Barrel Room
- Blue Moon Taphouse
- Brick Anchor Brew-House
- Freemason Abbey
- Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Grain
- Guy Fieri's Smokehouse
- Hair of the Dog
- Leone's
- Monastery
- Norfolk Seafood Company/Big Easy
- Oyster Bar
- Omar's Carriage House
- Saffron Indian Bistro
- Saint Germain
- Saltine
- Shula's
- Waterside Marriott
- Southern Eats
- Stripers Waterside
- Texas de Brazil
- Todd Jurich's Bistro
- Town Center Cold Pressed
- Virginia Elite
- Varia
- Voila!