New Virginia Beach music festival could compete with longtime art show, raising concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is one step closer to hosting another music festival.

Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Council members approved setting aside $750,000 for a sponsorship agreement with the media company “Audacity.”

But, some council members voiced concern about the festival overlapping with a longtime art show.

The festival's proposed weekend, October 20 to 21, is the same weekend as the MOCA Boardwalk Art Show. This year will mark the art show's 67th year.

“To not even recognize that it was going to be such a conflict with the art show, really gives me a lot of concern," Councilwoman Barbara Henley said at Tuesday's meeting.

Several council members echoed that same sentiment.

But, Councilman Worth Remick said Wednesday that the overlap shouldn’t be an issue anymore, as the festival is now set to take place south of the art show.

Remick said to accommodate both events, the festival will take place from 15th to 20th streets, while the art show will be from 24th to 35th streets.

Director and CEO of the Virginia MOCA Gary Ryan sent 13News Now the following statement:

“Last night’s City Council discussion revealed the deep-rooted support and affection for the beloved tradition that is the Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show. We are pleased with the decision to move the concert south of the art show footprint and look forward to more visibility for the art and the artists. We are working with the City to ensure it will be an excellent experience for all.”

While the new festival hasn’t been named yet, it’s set to feature pop and rock acts.

Remick said he hopes a new festival this October will keep the momentum going at the Oceanfront and expand tourist season.

"We have reactivated the resort this year,“ he said. "It’s going to be a great weekend in an off-season, a shoulder season."