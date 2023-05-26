Some Oceanfront businesses take a hit from rough weather Memorial Day weekend

With the winds here and rain ahead, the unofficial start to summer is not going quite how some business owners at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront wanted.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The unofficial start to summer is underway at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with many out-of-town visitors arriving Friday.

13News Now crews saw license plates from states like Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Nevada.

However, Hampton Roads is in store for some not-so-beach-friendly weather this holiday weekend.

A parking lot near Rudee Inlet was bare Friday. Dolphin-watching boats were docked with nowhere to go.

"Our last trip we ran was Monday, so we've been tied up," said Skip Feller, a manager at Virginia Beach Fishing Center and an operator with Rudee Tours.

Feller explained how the recent windy conditions are a big blow to business.

"It's not even a, 'Try to do something close.' Everything's canceled. There's no dolphin watching, no fishing, nothing," he said.

And with some chances for rain in the mix, all boat trips with Rudee Tours are canceled Saturday and Sunday.

It's the same kind of story for the Parkers who own Rudee Inlet Jet Ski Rentals & Adventure Parasail.

"It doesn't look like we're going to be able to open until next week, some time," said co-owner Robin Parker. "It's a huge impact. We just have to hope that we can make it up. But we just can't control the weather, that's for sure."

The boardwalk was relatively empty, especially for a Friday leading up to Memorial Day.

On the beach, all people really could do was watch the waves, play on the sand, fly a kite or maybe dip their toes in the ocean.

Red flags were still flying high, as lifeguards warn people of the risk of extreme rip currents and dangerous surf conditions. They didn't want swimmers going in on Friday.

Still, people from out of town found a good time.

"Just to come enjoy the view," said Kenneth Dunlap, who stopped by from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Other vacationers arriving Friday are determined to make the most out of their weekend.

"Glad to be here. It's a nice place to come visit," said Dunlap.