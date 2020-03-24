Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak

The event will skip this year and return to the Oceanfront in May 2021 because of coronavirus concerns. Tickets purchased for 2020 will be honored in 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Atlantic Union Bank Patriotic Festival said the annual event at the Oceanfront was no-go for 2020.

The announcement appeared on its Facebook page Tuesday. The picture that accompanied the post said, in part:

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Patriotic Festival 2020 has been rescheduled to June 4-6, 2021. Our goal is the safety of the fans, artists, staff, and corporate sponsors.

The event will honor tickets purchased for 2020 for the dates in 2021.

The Patriotic Festival is a celebration of the U.S. military. It takes place for three days every year in Virginia Beach and includes concert performances by national artists, military expos, and displays.