VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two suspects are detained after a fatal overnight shooting in Virginia Beach, police said.

Officers responded to a call of "shots fired" in the 900 block of Prince William Court sometime after 1 a.m., according to a tweet. That's in the Lynnwood area.

That's where officers found a person dead.

Police said 2 people are detained for questioning.

Officials said more information will be released when it becomes available.

