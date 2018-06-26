VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police in Virginia Beach say they have arrested the man who has exposed himself and masturbated in front of several victims over the course of several months at the Landstown Commons Shopping Center.

Investigators said the suspect would sit in his car and ask women passing by for "directions." As the victim approached the vehicle, the suspect would expose and perform a sexual act on himself.

Virginia Beach Police first received reports of the man back in March, but were unable to identify or locate him at the time. Then two additional reports matching the same suspect description were made in June.

After police asked the public if more people experienced similar incidents, several more reports were made of the Landstown flasher.

Investigators now say thanks to the public's help, they have identified and charged 24-year-old Imani Immanuel Smith of Virginia Beach with six counts of indecent exposure, and four counts of masturbation or simulated in public.

