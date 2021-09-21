Charges withdrawn against man accused of arranging murders of wife, her son in Virginia Beach

Prosecutors asked to nolle prosse charges against Christopher Schmidt. They can refile the charges when they feel they have sufficient evidence.

A judge granted a motion Tuesday allowing the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to withdraw charges against a man accused of arranging the murders of his wife and her son in 2004.

Prosecutors asked that the charges against Christopher Schmidt be nolle prossed. That allows them not to move forward with their case against him at this time. They can refile the charges when they feel they have enough evidence against Schmidt to move forward.

Police arrested Schmidt and Richard Stoner in 2018 in connection to the killings of Schmidt's wife, Lois, and her 7-year-old son, Jonathan Vetrano. Investigators said Schmidt hired Stoner to murder them. Schmidt and Lois were in a custody dispute concerning their daughter at the time of the deaths.

After his arrest, Stoner said Schmidt did hire him to commit the murders which took place at the home in College Park where Lois and Jonathan lived. Stoner also testified that he injured Lois' brother and set a fire at the house on Newcombe Drive.

Stoner entered a guilty plea to the charges against him relatively shortly after his arrest. Recently, he requested to withdraw his guilty plea which a judge granted. The basis for the judge's decision was the change in Virginia law on July 1 that put an end to the death penalty in the state. The judge said the change in law altered the plea agreement that was in place and he had “no recourse but to relieve [Stoner] of obligations based on contract law.”

Prosecutors had hoped to use the transcript from Stoner's preliminary hearing as evidence against Schmidt at his trial.

During the hearing on Stoner's guilty plea, prosecutors said they were in a "lose-lose situation” because they couldn’t seek the death penalty and they couldn't force Stoner to give testimony at Schmidt's trial.

The prosecution said Tuesday that it had "no other option" but to withdraw the charges.