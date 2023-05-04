Publix announces it is coming to Virginia Beach

"Publix at Hickman Place" will be located at the northeast corner of General Booth Boulevard and Nimmo Parkway and is expected to open in late 2024.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular grocery store chain is coming to Virginia Beach.

"We are pleased to announce that Publix Super Markets has executed a lease on a new store location in Virginia Beach, VA," Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover said in a statement on Thursday.

"Publix at Hickman Place" will be located at the northeast corner of General Booth Boulevard and Nimmo Parkway. It's estimated to be 50,820 square feet in size.

It's expected to open in late 2024.

It's not the only Publix location coming to the seven cities. Last year the Florida-based grocery chain announced it would open "Publix at Planters Station" in Suffolk. Publix's website still lists the location as "Coming Soon" with no specific opening date.

The first Publix opened in 1930 in Florida and the company has grown to more than 1,000 stores across the Southeast. It often ranks near the top of the most popular grocery stores in the United States.