VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A major upgrade to an intersection in Virginia Beach is causing problems for drivers.

Public Works crews are months into a project to reconfigure the crossing of Indian River and Kempsville Roads.

Many drivers told 13News Now they hate this new intersection. They said the road is more complicated and confusing.

“I’ve seen people run the light and smash cars. I’ve seen road rage and people yelling at other people. Every day is something new,” explained Courtney Lachance.

The City of Virginia Beach said the improvements are supposed to make the crossing of Indian River and Kempsville Roads safer and quicker for drivers, but some said it’s creating the opposite!

“I think there’s a lot of confusion on how it used to be and how it is now,” Lachance explained.

City leaders sais this area is considered the busiest intersection in Virginia Beach. They said once the new traffic pattern is completed, it will help ease driver’s commute. The improvements are supposed to be innovative.

Carmen Ridgway said, “It’s going to make it a lot easier and it already has. Once they finish everything, the no left turn and that kind of thing, it’s going to make that flow so much quicker and so much easier.”

The project is expected to be completed by March. City leaders said it will take time for drivers to get used to the new configuration.

