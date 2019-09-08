VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series returns to the Oceanfront Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

This year's race is Saturday, Aug. 31.

The race weekend coincides with the 26th Annual Chartway Federal Credit Union American Music Festival.

The lineup will include free music concerts at the 17th, 24th & 31st Street stages and paid admission to the 5th Street Main Stage concerts.

All participants in the half marathon will receive exclusive free entry to all headliner concerts on the 5th Street Main Stage featuring Lee Brice, 311, and Live.

Included with race registration, 5K and 1-mile runners can enjoy free entry to the Sunday night concert featuring Live with special guest Dashboard Confessional.

Registration for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon weekend is open by visiting, www.runrocknroll.com/en/Events/Virginia-Beach/Register.