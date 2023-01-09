Sandbridge Pig Pickin' returns for its 43rd year

The yearly celebration draws in hundreds of people from near and far.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's the biggest party of the year in Sandbridge as well as the biggest fundraiser for the Sandbridge Volunteer Rescue Squad!

The 43rd annual Pig Pickin' is being held on Saturday, September 9, 2023! The yearly celebration draws in hundreds of people from near and far.

This year, event organizers say you can dance to the music of The Hotcakes Band, dine on delicious barbeque and sides from Beach Bully, and check out the wares from dozens of vendors. There will also be a beer truck, a wine tent, and an ice cream truck.